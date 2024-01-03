Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

4 children die in house fire

First Selectman Tim Kenney told Channel 3 that the children were ages 5, 6, 8, and 12. They were members of the same family.
By WFSB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Four children were killed in a house fire in Connecticut on Tuesday night, WFSB reports.

First Selectman Tim Kenney of Somers, Connecticut, says the children were ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, and members of the same family.

First responders were sent to the multi-family home on Quality Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a home that was engulfed in flames.

Somers Fire Chief John Roache confirmed that several rescues had occurred. He also said that multiple victims had been rushed to area hospitals.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families right now,” Roache said. “It’s going to be a long night.”

At least one victim jumped from the second floor of the structure to avoid the flames.

Crews continued to put out hotspots at the home early Wednesday morning.

Officials estimated that 11 people were forced from the home.

Multiple state troopers were on the scene early Wednesday, including vehicles from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2024 WSFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Christopher Boyd
Victim identified in deadly Evansville shooting
Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase
Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
52-year-old Christian Egan
Man arrested after leaving scene of crash that caused serious injuries, police say
Dakota Whitehouse
Rollover crash on New Year’s Eve lands suspected drunk driver in jail

Latest News

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.
Iran says at least 103 people killed, 211 wounded in bombing at ceremony honoring slain general
A cement marker in a section for unclaimed people at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Monday, Nov. 13,...
A missing person with no memory: How investigators solved the cold case of Seven Doe
Daviess County Auto Department closed to prep for new system, training
Daviess County Auto Department closed to prep for new system, training
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike