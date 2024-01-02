‘Whatever happens in the first 100 days is important’: Mayor Terry starts first day in office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a historic inauguration Monday, Stephanie Terry walked into the Civic Center Tuesday for the first time as Mayor of Evansville.

With a smile on her face, Mayor Terry started her time in office bright and early with great hopes for the river city for the next four years.

“Getting to work, that’s the first thing top of mind, and really getting a chance to spend some time with the team today that’s our top priority for the day,” said Mayor Terry.

She says her plan was to meet with the department heads and get the ball rolling on plans for the future of Evansville.

“We’ll assemble the department heads here shortly this morning and really set the tone for what’s ahead,” said the Mayor.

She also wanted to meet as many people in the civic center as possible, visiting each department’s office individually.

Mayor Terry said this week she plans to create an outline for her first 100-days in office, with realistic goals.

She says that it will be a group effort to make those first days a success.

“Whatever happens in that first 100 days is important to what we’ll be able to accomplish beyond that, and so we’ll still stay true to priorities around neighborhood revitalization, public safety is always going to be at the top of the list as well as education and economic development,” said Mayor Terry.

Mayor Terry says she expects to release her plan for the first 100 days in office on Wednesday.

