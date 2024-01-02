Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

1/2 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Evansville police are asking for the publics’ help to learn more about a deadly shooting.

It happened early Monday morning on East Riverside Drive.

In Henderson County, officials say a space heater caused a fire in a mobile home.

The tournament of Roses Parade saw plenty of floats and dozens of marching bands, including the Castle Marching Knights.

We’ll take a look behind the scenes of their big performance.

Mayor Stephanie Terry will start her first day in office.

Monday, her inauguration made history in the river city.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

