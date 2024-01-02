Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Evansville police are asking for the publics’ help to learn more about a deadly shooting.

It happened early Monday morning on East Riverside Drive.

In Henderson County, officials say a space heater caused a fire in a mobile home.

The tournament of Roses Parade saw plenty of floats and dozens of marching bands, including the Castle Marching Knights.

We’ll take a look behind the scenes of their big performance.

Mayor Stephanie Terry will start her first day in office.

Monday, her inauguration made history in the river city.

