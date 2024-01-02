Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions planned for part of U.S. Hwy. 41
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A major traffic alert starts Tuesday for Evansville drivers.

INDOT says lane restrictions are coming to part of U.S. Highway 41.

This will be on the southbound shoulder and driving lane between Diamond Avenue and the Lloyd.

Officials say these restrictions will allow for a new storm sewer.

It will also allow the roadway to expand.

The work is scheduled to end in late February.

