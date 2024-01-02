Birthday Club
Scout Troop 301 invites community to go hiking in woods at Angel Mounds

By Ethan Shan
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Troop 301 of the Scouts invited the community to go hiking in the woods at Angel Mounds boat ramp to kick off the new year Monday.

For four years the scouts has been doing their first year hiking, this year they decided to invite the community this year.

There were forty people who showed up to participate.

The kids got to learn about how to use a map, a compass and about the different types of trees.

Scout master Brian Conner stresses the importance of the scouts.

“Socializing with everybody on the group here and just hearing the comradery that the scouts were doing they were talking with each other, joking with each other, just having a lot of fun,” said Conner. “The adults seem to have a lot of fun connecting with each other as well.”

Troop 301 says they plan to open next year’s first day hike up to the community as well.

