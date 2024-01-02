Birthday Club
Rollover crash on New Year’s Eve lands suspected drunk driver in jail

Dakota Whitehouse
Dakota Whitehouse(Gibson County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man entered the new year in the back of a police cruiser after deputies say he rolled over his car while driving drunk.

On December 31, 2023, at 11:58 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting a rollover accident on State Road 65 near Hazleton.

Sheriff deputies arrived and say they found a gray Pontiac Grand Am on its roof with 29-year-old Dakota Whitehouse in the driver’s seat.

Deputies smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage and began a roadside DUI investigation after Whitehouse signed a medical release, according to a press release.

Whitehouse was taken to a hospital and later booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on an Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated charge. We’re told he has since posted a $450 bond.

