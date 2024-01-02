Part of St. Joseph Avenue closing for roadwork Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers won’t be able to go through a portion of N. St. Joseph Avenue on Wednesday while crews work on the road.

That’s according to the Vanderburgh County Highway Department, who tells us it will be closed between Mohr and Orchard Road between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

We’re told a detour will be set up in the area since delays are expected.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area. For any questions, reach out to the Vanderburgh County Highway Department at 812-435-5777.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.