Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

OCSO: Man arrested after head on collision near Hartford exit

OCSO: Man arrested after head-on collision near Hartford exit
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man involved in an early morning wreck in Ohio County is now facing multiple charges.

According to Ohio County Sheriff’s officials, they received multiple calls around 2 a.m. for a wrong way driver, who they say was later identified as Julian Perez Aguilar, on Interstate 165 near the Beaver Dam exit.

Just a few minutes later, officials said they received a call of a head on collision near the Hartford exit.

Deputies say Aguilar was under the influence. The driver hit in the crash was taken to the hospital.

Aguilar has been charged with reckless driving, assault, and an OWI charge.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.
EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dispatch confirms U.S. 41 closed due to crash
U.S. Hwy. 41 South back open after early morning crash briefly shuts down lanes
Castle Marching Knights prepares to perform in 135th Rose Parade Monday
Castle Marching Knights performs in 135th Rose Parade
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Stephanie Terry sworn-in as 35th Mayor of Evansville
Stephanie Terry sworn-in as 35th Mayor of Evansville

Latest News

Scouts invite community to go hiking in woods at Angel Mounds
Scout Troop 301 invites community to go hiking in woods at Angel Mounds
Crews respond to fire on Adams Lane in Henderson
Crews respond to fire on Adams Lane in Henderson
At-Large City Council member Courtney Johnson reacts to Stephanie Terry’s inauguration
At-Large City Council member Courtney Johnson reacts to Stephanie Terry’s inauguration
OCSO: Man arrested after head-on collision near Hartford exit
OCSO: Man arrested after head-on collision near Hartford exit