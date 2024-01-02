Newburgh Police: ISP investigating after driver dies following chase

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating a man’s death after a police chase in Newburgh.

According to a release, that happened January 1 at around 8:23 a.m.

Newburgh officers say they were attempting to stop a car traveling along French Island Trail for a moving violation, but the vehicle did not stop.

Police say that’s when the occupants in the car began throwing items out of the window.

A release shows the vehicle eventually stopped in Spencer County near Hatfield, and both a man and woman were arrested.

Officers say later the items thrown from the vehicle were found and tested positive for meth and marijuana.

During the booking process, police say it was determined that the man needed to be taken to the hospital for jail clearance. The man then appeared to be having a medical issue at around 9:12 a.m.

Officers say they began lifesaving measures but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Indiana State Police is investigating the man’s cause of death.

At this time, the name of the man has not been released.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Brittany Webb, and she is being charged with the following:

Possession of meth

Obstruction of justice

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

