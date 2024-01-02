Birthday Club
Man arrested after leaving scene of crash that caused serious injuries, police say

52-year-old Christian Egan
52-year-old Christian Egan(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man is in custody after he left the scene of a crash that left a woman seriously hurt.

According to an affidavit, that crash happened back in October 2023.

Police say they were called to Deaconess Midtown in reference to a crash with injuries.

Officers say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

Further investigation revealed the accident happened after a man driving a motorcycle was rear-ended by a car.

That man was later identified as 52-year-old Christian Egan.

An affidavit shows Egan had a passenger with him, who was seriously hurt in the crash.

Police say the passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver of the car stayed on scene. Egan however ran away before police arrived.

Officers later received footage of the crash from the hospital.

They say it showed Egan traveling eastbound on Columbia in front of the hospital ER parking lot. The footage then shows the motorcycle being hit from behind by a car. Shortly after the crash, Egan can be seen running from the scene.

Police say Egan was found to have been driving on a suspended license.

Egan is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing the following charges:

  • Leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury
  • Driving while suspended
52-year-old Christian Egan
52-year-old Christian Egan(Vanderburgh County Jail)

