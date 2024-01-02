Birthday Club
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Evansville District

Trooper Fischer
Trooper Fischer(Sgt. Todd Ringle)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are welcoming Trooper Jack Fischer, their newest addition to the force.

According to a social media post, Fischer recently graduated from the 84th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.

Officers say he is a native of St. Meinrad and a 2016 graduate of Heritage Hills High School.

After finishing high school, he served one year in the U.S. navy.

ISP says that Trooper Fischer will primarily patrol Pike County as part of the Evansville District one he finishes his field training.

