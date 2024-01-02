Birthday Club
Indiana State Police investigating inmate death in Gibson Co.

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says his office and Indiana State Police are investigating an inmate death that happened at the Gibson Co. Jail.

According to a release, it happened just after 7:00 Tuesday morning.

Officials say corrections officers witnessed a medical emergency, and began performing CPR until medical responders were on scene.

The release says the inmate was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and they aren’t releasing the identity of the inmate at this time.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

