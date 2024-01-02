Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years

Photographed at Yale New Haven are, left to right: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on...
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, left to right: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on January 1, 2024 and her twin brother, Seven Morris, the last baby born at YNHH in 2023 at 11:59pm.(Yale New Haven Hospital)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut family welcomed a pair of twins born just minutes apart but in separate years.

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden, were at Yale New Haven Hospital when they welcomed a baby boy and baby girl into their family, WFSB reports.

The boy, named Seven Morris, was born at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2023, and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

“He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023 as YNHH only records births to the minute, not seconds,” said a representative for the hospital.

His twin sister, Souli Morris, was born minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on January 1, 2024. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

A hospital representative said the family is doing well and getting some rest.

Copyright 2024 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.
EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Castle Marching Knights prepares to perform in 135th Rose Parade Monday
Castle Marching Knights performs in 135th Rose Parade
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dispatch confirms U.S. 41 closed due to crash
U.S. Hwy. 41 South back open after early morning crash briefly shuts down lanes
Stephanie Terry sworn-in as 35th Mayor of Evansville
“It gives hope, it gives inspiration:” Stephanie Terry sworn-in as 35th Mayor of Evansville

Latest News

Michigan advanced to its first College Football Playoff championship game with a 27-20 victory...
Michigan fans celebrate Rose Bowl win
Experts warn aftershocks from the deadly earthquake in Japan could continue for months. (CNN,...
Japan: Earthquake dangers could continue for months
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 48 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain