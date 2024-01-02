Evansville Otters announce new changes to front office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters have announced the promotion of Brycen Moore, title change of Gabi Gilpin and the hiring of Lucas Thomas and Jackson Pullen.

Brycen Moore, a native of Newburgh, has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, where he will help oversee all stadium and baseball operations.

Moore first joined the Otters in 2021 as a group sales intern. In 2022, he returned to serve as Assistant Director of Operations under former from office member K.J. Thomas. Moore returned to the Otters in 2023 in a full time capacity, taking over as Director of Operations and Food & Beverage.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity that has been presented to me and thankful for the support of the leadership,” Moore said. “I can’t wait to welcome fans in and get the 2024 season underway.”

Gabi Gilpin is now the Director of Marketing and Community Relations. She oversees all marketing, promotions, community relations, non-profit relations and team store operations.

“I am excited for my second summer here at Bosse Field,” Gilpin said. “We are working hard this off-season to ensure 2024 is a great summer for all our fans!”

Lucas Thomas has been hired as the Director of Operations and Food & Beverage after his second season as an intern. In 2022, Thomas was an Operations Intern, assisting the operations team with day-to-day stadium and food & beverage tasks. Thomas spent 2023 as the Assistant Director of Operations under Brycen Moore. Thomas hails from Enfield, IL.

“I have enjoyed each of the last two summers here at Bosse Field and can’t wait for my first season as a full-time front office member,” Thomas said. “We are looking forward to showing off all that is new here at the ballpark.”

Jackson Pullen has been hired as the Director of Group Sales following his season as a group sales intern. He spent the 2023 summer working under former front office member Keith Millikan. Pullen took over all group sales tasks mid-August.

Pullen, a native of Louisville, KY, graduated from Oakland City University in May with a bachelors degree in management, marketing, human resources and sports administration.

“I am excited for this upcoming season,” Pullen said. “I’m thankful for the belief from this staff and can’t wait to see what we accomplish in 2024.”

COURTSEY OF EVANSVILLE OTTERS

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.