Cloudy and cold through Friday. Wet weekend likely

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Some sunshine managed to escape the cloud cover on Tuesday. Highs rose to near 40 at all locations. Partly cloudy and cold overnight with lows in the middle 20s on Wednesday morning. Our persistent cloud cover will hang tough through Friday. Highs Wednesday through Friday will stay in the low to mid 40s and lows will sink into the middle 20s. A storm system will track along the Gulf coast on Friday and Saturday. Moisture from this system will result in widespread rainfall on Saturday, with generally around a quarter to half inch of rainfall expected. We may see a changeover to or mix with snow on Saturday, but disruptive snowfall looks unlikely at this point. Another storm system will track over the Tri-State on Monday and Tuesday with more rain likely.

