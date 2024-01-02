Brighter Skies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning clouds will give way partly sunny skies along with warmer temps in the lower 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy then clearing skies as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny skies as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy as lows sink into the mid-20s.

Thursday, sunny to mostly sunny skies with seasonable high temperatures in the lower 40s.

