Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Brighter Skies

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning clouds will give way partly sunny skies along with warmer temps in the lower 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy then clearing skies as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny skies as high temps climb into the mid-40s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy as lows sink into the mid-20s.

Thursday, sunny to mostly sunny skies with seasonable high temperatures in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.
EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Castle Marching Knights prepares to perform in 135th Rose Parade Monday
Castle Marching Knights performs in 135th Rose Parade
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dispatch confirms U.S. 41 closed due to crash
U.S. Hwy. 41 South back open after early morning crash briefly shuts down lanes
Stephanie Terry sworn-in as 35th Mayor of Evansville
“It gives hope, it gives inspiration:” Stephanie Terry sworn-in as 35th Mayor of Evansville

Latest News

Stubborn clouds and chilly temps
Stubborn clouds and chilly temps
Stubborn clouds and chilly temps
Stubborn clouds and chilly temps
14 First Alert Forecast
Stubborn clouds and chilly temps
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Mostly cloudy and chilly New Year’s Day