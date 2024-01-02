Boonville mayor has big plans for third term in office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we settle further into the new year, it means new leadership for many elected officials across the Tri-State. Or, in the case of Boonville, old leadership, as Mayor Charlie Wyatt starts his third term in office.

Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt says he’s eager to get to work. This will be his ninth year leading the city of Boonville, and he says getting re-elected shows what people think of the work he’s already done.

“We ran on a record,” said Wyatt. “We ran on our achievements, and people responded to that and they liked that. They wanted these things to continue.”

He says the city of Boonville is in a good place. He says they’ve received an A+ rating from Standard & Poor’s for the past four years, during which time they added improvements to Boonville’s city square.

In November, the city also announced plans for a $74 million economic investment in the city called “The Edge.”

“In the last eight years we’ve tried real hard to advance the city of Boonville,” said Wyatt. “I’m not the prettiest cheerleader, but we’ll get the pom poms out and we’ll try to do the best we can to move things forward.”

Mayor Wyatt says 2024 will be the year of the parks. He has plans to improve multiple city parks including Brackenridge Park.

The city also has plans to build a new Olympic-sized pool as well as a splash pad where the current city pool stands.

He says the city also established the stormwater utility for the first time about three years ago, and they’re working on ways to make the area more resistant to flooding.

“It’s an honor to be able to serve my friends, my neighbors, my family,” said Wyatt.

Mayor Wyatt says even more projects are coming to the area, and he’s eager to get started.

“Let’s get going,” said Wyatt. “Let’s get cracking here.”

No matter how the next four years turn out, at the very least the people of Boonville can count on a familiar face in city hall.

