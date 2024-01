NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State’s first baby of the New Year was born Monday morning at The Women’s Hospital in Newburgh.

According to a press release, Sam and Rachel Knott of Owensboro gave birth to a baby girl named Eden Marie Knott at 10:47 a.m. Monday morning.

Eden was born at six pounds, 13.3 ounces.

