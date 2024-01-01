Stubborn clouds and chilly temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -2024 arrived as expected: Cloudy and cold with temps in the lower 40s on Monday afternoon. Some clearing possible by early Tuesday morning as lows drop into the middle 20s. We will stay in the low to mid 40s through the week as high pressure lingers over the eastern half of the country. Some sunshine may sneak through on Wednesday and Thursday. A winter storm system will head across the US during the week. Latest models have trended the track south of the Tri-State. Rain and/or snow still possible on Saturday, but too soon to really pin down any particulars just yet. Saturday will be a day to watch through the week.

