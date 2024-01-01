Birthday Club
Russell Coleman sworn in as Kentucky Attorney General

Russell Coleman sworn in as Kentucky Attorney General
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WFIE) - In Kentucky, Russell Coleman has now taken office as the state’s 52nd Attorney General.

Coleman was sworn-in in a private ceremony just after midnight.

He took the Oath in Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office in Oldham County, where he previously served as a prosecutor.

Coleman and several other newly elected state leaders will be sworn-in during a public ceremony Tuesday morning in Frankfort.

