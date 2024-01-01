Mostly cloudy and chilly New Year’s Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and chilly this New Year’s Day. We are starting the day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s, and we will only climb into the upper 30s to near 40° this afternoon. Thankfully, today will not be as breezy as yesterday, so the wind chill is not a concern.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with low temperatures in the mid 20s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Our weather will then remain dry and seasonably chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A low pressure system coming in from the southwest may bring us a mix of rain and snow showers on Saturday before tapering off to the east on Sunday, but a lot could change between now and then, so it is too early to talk details.

