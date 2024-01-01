Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

1/1 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Happening Monday, Evansville Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry will be sworn into office.

She will become the first woman and African American to take the position.

It’s a new year, which means several new laws take effect in Kentucky and Illinois.

There are several changes that could affect you.

In a 14 News exclusive, we’re hearing from the Priest who authorities say was strangled by a man in his church.

The Rose Parade floats are making their way to the starting point.

Our 14 News Tanner Holbrook has been following the Castle Marching Knights as they prepare for their big day.

He will join us live breaking down everything we can expect later this morning.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

