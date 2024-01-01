Birthday Club
Inauguration Day underway as Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry set to be sworn into office
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Monday, Evansville Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry will be sworn into office.

Terry is set to become Evansville’s first woman and first African American to be mayor.

As we’ve reported, current Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke, is stepping away from the job he has held for the last 12 years.

[Previous Story: Winnecke gives exclusive interview as his time as mayor winds down]

Winnecke chose not to run for a fourth term, but instead will take over leadership of E-REP.

Although she hasn’t been sworn into office yet, Terry already knows what she wants her legacy to look like.

“We’re going to continue to make meaningful progress in our city so we’re all proud of this place called Evansville, Indiana,” Terry said. “I think more than anything I want people to be proud of where they live.”

We will have live team coverage of Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry’s inauguration starting Monday at noon at Bosse High School.

[Related Story: Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry’s inauguration ceremony set to take place at Bosse High School]

[Related Story: Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry opens up with 14 News in exclusive interview]

[Related Story: Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry announces some appointments for city department leads]

