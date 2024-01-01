Birthday Club
Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Dispatch confirms U.S. 41 closed due to crash
EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.
Castle Marching Knights prepares to perform in 135th Rose Parade Monday
Affidavit: Woman robs man at gunpoint, claims he stole from her first
Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest
Crews respond to fire on Adams Lane in Henderson
Russell Coleman sworn in as Kentucky Attorney General
Castle Band fans gather for Rose Parade watch party at Prime Time Sports
Castle Marching Knights performs in 135th Rose Parade 4 p.m. coverage
EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.
