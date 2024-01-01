Dispatch: Coroner called to scene of shots fired near East Riverside Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms emergency crews have been called to East Riverside Drive in reference to shots fired.

They say that call came in around 5 a.m.

We’re told the coroner was also called to the scene around 6:19 a.m.

At this time, EPD is still on scene.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

