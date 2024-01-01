Birthday Club
Crews respond to fire on Adams Lane in Henderson(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire Department officials responded to the report of a fire on Adams Lane Monday afteroon.

According to the Henderson Fire Department Facebook page, crews responded to the 2300 block of Adams Lane for the report of a bedroom fire.

Officials say dispatch advised crews that the home was fully involved and was starting to collapse.

HFD says the first arriving officer said that he believes everyone made it out of the home.

Incident Command requested the Fire Prevention Bus to be brought to the scene as temporary shelter for the people who were inside the home.

We will update you as this story develops.

