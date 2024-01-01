Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Colorado mom wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom

Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her...
Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her children.(Jared Dean | kktv)
By KKTV staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A mother wanted in connection with the deaths of two of her children has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police say Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody without incident.

On December 19, just after midnight, police responded to a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point.

When police arrived, they found two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, dead inside the residence.

Singler and an 11-year-old girl were found with injuries and taken to a local hospital. All three children are Singler’s children.

As the investigation continued, a warrant for Singler’s arrest was issued on December 26. The arrest warrant included charges of murder in the first degree, child abuse, and assault.

A $10,000,000 bond was set by the court.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daramic building blaze lasted several hours overnight in Owensboro
Harrison High School
Juveniles caught trespassing at Harrison High School
Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest
Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest Saturday
Raymond Dojaquez-Laws
Police looking for teen who escaped custody in Owensboro
‘You don’t get to see history going back over 100 years very often’: Heirloom coin found in...
‘You don’t get to see history going back over 100 years very often’: Heirloom coin found in Princeton time capsule

Latest News

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked
Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024.
Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024
FILE - PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan on the first tee box during the first round of the Tour...
PGA Tour seeks extension on commercial deal with Saudis, private investors
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts joins other members of the Supreme...
Chief Justice Roberts casts a wary eye on the uses of artificial intelligence in the federal courts