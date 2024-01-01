Castle Marching Knights set to perform in 135th Rose Parade Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Monday, the tournament of roses parade will fill the streets of Pasadena.

Early Monday morning, you could see the floats making their way to the starting point.

Also, making his way to the starting point, our Tanner Holbrook.

We’ll have live reports from him all throughout sunrise as he follows the Castle band as they march in this year’s parade.

Tanner also got a look at all the hardwork that goes into preparing these floats.

You can catch all of that coverage in the videos below.

Our 14 News crew will be live at the parade Monday morning as the band makes their march through.

That live coverage is expected to begin around 11 a.m. CT.

