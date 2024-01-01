Castle Band fans gather for Rose Parade watch party at Prime Time Sports

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Castle Band supporters attended a watch party to see the band march in the parade Monday.

The watch party took place at Prime Time Sports in Newburgh.

Melody Conner came to watch her grandson march on national television. She says she proud to see the band be part of something so big.

“It makes me feel very proud for all of the kids that are out there, and so many got to go, so I’m excited for all of them,” said Conner.

Click here to see our full coverage of the parade.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.