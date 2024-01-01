Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Castle Band fans gather for Rose Parade watch party at Prime Time Sports

Castle Band fans gather for Rose Parade watch party at Prime Time Sports
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Castle Band supporters attended a watch party to see the band march in the parade Monday.

The watch party took place at Prime Time Sports in Newburgh.

Melody Conner came to watch her grandson march on national television. She says she proud to see the band be part of something so big.

“It makes me feel very proud for all of the kids that are out there, and so many got to go, so I’m excited for all of them,” said Conner.

Click here to see our full coverage of the parade.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Dispatch confirms U.S. 41 closed due to crash
U.S. Hwy. 41 South back open after early morning crash briefly shuts down lanes
EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.
EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.
Castle Marching Knights prepares to perform in 135th Rose Parade Monday
Castle Marching Knights performs in 135th Rose Parade
63-year-old Trenette Ware
Affidavit: Woman robs man at gunpoint, claims he stole from her first
Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest
Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest Saturday

Latest News

Crews respond to fire on Adams Lane in Henderson
Crews respond to fire on Adams Lane in Henderson
Russell Coleman sworn in as Kentucky Attorney General
Russell Coleman sworn in as Kentucky Attorney General
Castle Band fans gather for Rose Parade watch party at Prime Time Sports
Castle Band fans gather for Rose Parade watch party at Prime Time Sports
Castle Marching Knights performs in 135th Rose Parade 4 p.m. coverage
Castle Marching Knights performs in 135th Rose Parade 4 p.m. coverage
EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.
EPD: Man shot and killed Monday on East Riverside Dr.