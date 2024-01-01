Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (Gray News) – Many people have pacts with loved ones about splitting prize money if they ever win the lottery. For two brothers in Virginia, that pact became a reality.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Tim and Steve Conwell have always had an arrangement when it comes to playing the lottery.

“We always say that if one of us wins, we’ll split it,” Tim Conwell told Virginia Lottery officials.

Tim Conwell bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket at Virginia Hillbilly Market in Cedar Bluff and selected a set of numbers containing family birthdays.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Dec. 18 drawing, winning $230,000.

“I couldn’t wait for my brother to wake up so I could tell him,” Tim Conwell said.

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Dispatch confirms U.S. 41 closed due to crash
U.S. Hwy. 41 South back open after early morning crash briefly shuts down lanes
Dispatch: Coroner called to scene of shots fired near East Riverside Dr.
Dispatch: Coroner called to scene of shots fired near East Riverside Dr.
Castle Marching Knights prepares to perform in 135th Rose Parade Monday
Castle Marching Knights performs in 135th Rose Parade
63-year-old Trenette Ware
Affidavit: Woman robs man at gunpoint, claims he stole from her first
Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest
Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest Saturday

Latest News

Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Tri-State welcomes first baby born in 2024
Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick