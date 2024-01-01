Birthday Club
Boonville city officials swearing-in ceremony set for Monday

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks swearing-in day for Boonville city officials.

Those officials will be sworn in at noon at the city hall.

Those getting sworn in include incumbent mayor Charlie Wyatt.

As we’ve reported, he beat opponent Brad Downing by just over 200 votes in November.

Others getting sworn in include Boonville City clerk-Treasurer Tammy Boruff, Chad Pryor on the City Common Council at large, and those on the common council districts one through four.

According to Election records, most of these seats ran unopposed.

