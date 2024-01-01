At-Large City Council member Courtney Johnson reacts to Stephanie Terry’s inauguration

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After Mayor Terry’s Inauguration, family and friends headed to the reception.

At the reception, people took pictures with the new Mayor and Bosse High School Alumni reminisced about being back in their alma mater.

One of those individuals was newly sworn in At-Large City Council member Courtney Johnson.

Johnson says he was happy to hear they were having the ceremony at Bosse High School.

“For her to have it held here, it says a lot,” said Johnson. “We had a lot of Bull Dogs, a lot of Alumni here, some old teachers, principles. I mean it’s just a great feeling to see just what she’s been able to do, and she’s not even started yet. But just the hope and inspiring people to want to do more and see some change.”

Johnson says that as At Large City Council Member, he hopes to be a voice for those who feel like they are not heard, and he is ready to get to work.

