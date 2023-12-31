Birthday Club
Thunderbolts rally late, to earn point at Quad City

Evansville Thunderbolts
Evansville Thunderbolts(Thunderbolts Facebook)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (WFIE) - Down 3-2 late in regulation, Matthew Hobbs scored late to force overtime against the Storm on Saturday night in Quad City.  Despite losing 4-3 following a shootout, the Thunderbolts finished their five-game road stint with a very solid 6 out of 10 possible points.  The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Sunday, December 31st against the Macon Mayhem, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Evansville scored the game’s first goal, as Vadim Vasjonkin scored off a face-off from Matt Dorsey at 4:25 of the first period to put the Thunderbolts ahead 1-0.  The Storm rallied however and scored two goals in the span of less than a minute halfway through the first period to take a 2-1 lead one period. 

11:42 into the second period, Brendan Harrogate tied the game back up for Evansville off a net-front pass from Scott Kirton, also assisted by Grayson Valente.  A late penalty would cost the Thunderbolts however, as Matt Ustaski scored late in the second period to again put the Storm ahead 3-2. 

The Thunderbolts battled even harder in the third period, and eventually got rewarded on a double-minor power play, as Hobbs scored from Chays Ruddy with 4:43 remaining in the third period, allowing Evansville to force overtime. 

The game would then require a shootout, which the Storm won 3-0, and the game 4-3.   Thanks to the late comeback however, Evansville still has not lost consecutive games in regulation since November 24th.

Vasjonkin, Harrogate and Hobbs each finished with one goal, while Ty Taylor stopped 41 of 44 shots faced to help Evansville earn a point.  The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Friday, January 5th at Ford Center.

