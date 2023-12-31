Sebree priest who was assaulted before mass speaks out about the attack

SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - An update to a story 14 News has been following from earlier this week.

We told you about a man who deputies say came into a church, in nothing but his underwear, and assaulted a western Kentucky Priest.

Now, we’re hearing from that priest about the attack and how his congregation is moving forward.

On Saturday the 23rd, two days before Christmas, authorities say Steven Sargent walked into St. Michaels Parish screaming obscenities and accusing the choir of being too loud.

That’s when authorities say Father Carmelo stepped in to defend his church, which led Sargent to attack the priest.

Father Carmelo said the man entered right before the 7:30 mass, but that wasn’t the first time he had seen this man.

Father Carmelo says he saw Sargent harassing people praying and singing outside of St. Michael’s numerous times leading up to this night, claiming they were making too much noise.

So on the night of the attack, when Sargent entered the church this time, Father Carmelo says he stepped in.

He said there were no thoughts in his mind besides protecting his people, especially the children.

He tells us after the attack, that is still the only thing he is worried about.

“I don’t know what I need to do, but I want to protect my people - hopefully [it] never happens again and I say thanks to God because it was the hit and the punch it, was all to me but nobody else,” he tells us.

Now, one community member is leading a fundraiser for Father Carmelo and the people of St. Michael’s parish with hopes to return joy to this community just in time for the new year.

