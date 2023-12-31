Ringing in a chilly start to 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday morning lows dropped into the middle 30s under partly cloudy skies. Sunny for Sunday with periods of cloud cover and highs in the middle 40s. New Year’s Eve will be chilly if you are out and about with temps settling into the upper 30s around midnight. Dry and quiet weather for the first days of 2024. Daily highs will climb into the middle 40s and lows will drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s. Some scattered showers possible toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

