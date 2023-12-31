The number one New Year resolution for 2024 and how you can achieve it

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As you probably guessed, physical health and fitness is the top priority for New Year resolutions for 2024 according to a Forbes study that came out this week.

“Our health needs to be the primary focus it’s what allows us to be happier and present with our lives,” said Crunch Fitness personal trainer director Jennifer Monroe.

Whether you want to lose weight, gain muscle tone or just be more active, physical health is a goal that seems to be a growing priority for everyone.

“I’ll probably run like four or five times a week and work out every day,” said Luke Belangee.

Belangee is a college student at Ball State University. He says staying active has always been a big part of his life.

“I just have so much more energy especially when I like workout in the mornings. I feel better like the whole day. It’s the best way to start your day,” said Belangee.

Belangee may be making it seem easier said than done though. How can we all be more like him and stick to our goals?

“I think it is just having a plan,” said Monroe. “It doesn’t have to be a big plan it can be just ‘today I’m going to move and clock 10,000 steps or I’m gonna drink my water.’”

Even if you aren’t following your goals perfectly in the beginning or fall off track a little bit, don’t give up.

“I feel like the motivation goes away at some point, you just have to be disciplined with it and stay true to yourself and remember why you started it,” said Belangee.

“It’s not a race like a sprint, it really is just more of a marathon and making the decision every day even if you fall off,” said Monroe.

