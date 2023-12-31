Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Man killed during hunting accident

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man has died after a hunting accident in Smith County, Mississippi.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the accident around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Forestry Service Road.

Deputies and first responders both arrived on the scene and learned that a male subject had sustained a gunshot wound while hunting.

He later succumbed to his injuries. No names are being released at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daramic building blaze lasted several hours overnight in Owensboro
Harrison High School
Juveniles caught trespassing at Harrison High School
Raymond Dojaquez-Laws
Police looking for teen who escaped custody in Owensboro
Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest
Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest Saturday
‘You don’t get to see history going back over 100 years very often’: Heirloom coin found in...
‘You don’t get to see history going back over 100 years very often’: Heirloom coin found in Princeton time capsule

Latest News

63-year-old Trenette Ware
Affidavit: Woman robs man at gunpoint, claims he stole from her first
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84
Pyrotechnics engineer Wilson Mao has designed and staged every major fireworks display in the...
The pyro master behind Hong Kong's iconic fireworks displays