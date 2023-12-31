Ky. Wesleyan Women’s Hoops drops road game to Thomas More

CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball ended 2023 with a its first loss in their last nine games. Thomas More University ended the Panthers eight game winning-streak with a 74-58 upset on Saturday afternoon. The contest marked the first time the two teams have met as Great Midwest opponents.

The Saints (8-5, 4-2 GMAC) sprinted out of the gate and took a 26-8 lead in the opening quarter. By halftime the Panthers (8-2, 3-1 GMAC) found themselves facing a 20-point deficit, 47-27.

With a steal and lay-up from the Emmy Ralph to start the third quarter, the Panthers mounted a comeback. The Ralph bucket sparked a 12-3 run to open the second half. Both Ralph and Shaylee McDonald each scored four points in the run that brought the Panthers to with 11 points, 50-39.

Hadley Lytton’s three-point bucket midway through the frame cut the deficit to eight points 53-45. After the three, the Panthers forced a turnover and saw Sydnee Richetto bury a jumper to get within six. The Saints settled back into the contest and carried a 60-50 lead into the final period of play. The Panthers hit three, three-point baskets in the third and converted on nine of 19 shots from the field in narrowing the gap.

The Saints maintained a double-digit lead throughout the final quarter to pick-up the win. The difference in the match-up was the opening half as the Saints converted on 15 of 25 from the field. On the other side the Panthers were 10 for 34.

Emmy Ralph finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Both Myah Montgomery and Lytton finished with eight points.

The Panthers will open the New Year with a match-up against Malone on Thursday. Tip-off at the Historic Owensboro Sportscenter is scheduled for 5:30PM.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.