Ky. Wesleyan Men’s Basketball falls in close one at Ashland

ASHLAND, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team saw its winning streak broken by Ashland University on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers suffered their first loss in December and first in nine games as the Eagles came away with the win 82-74 victory.

The Great Midwest leading Panthers move to 8-3 overall and 3-1 in league plat. The Eagles climb to 9-2 and move into a tie with the Panthers at 3-1 in the G-MAC.

It was a back-and-forth battle from the start. The Panthers got some early separation after an Edward Jones Jr. three-point basket after nine minutes of action. Jones’ basket gave the Panthers a 17-11 lead and at the halfway point of the opening half, NaVuan Peterson connected on a three to give Wesleyan a 20-13 lead.

The Eagles heated up in the final minutes of the half as they ended the frame out-scoring the Panthers 21-11, taking 34-31 lead into the locker-room. Ashland shot 48% from the field in the opening half to the Panthers 35%, but Wesleyan connected on five three-point baskets.

Ashland continued to grow its lead in the second half, building a 42-35 advantage early, but the Panthers chipped-away. With 12 minutes left in the game, Jones sparked the offense with a dunk followed by the Panthers defense forcing a turnover on the next possession. Kaeveon Mitchell dropped another three-point basket and cut the deficit to 51-50.

A 12-3 Ashland run followed, and the Panthers were unable to mount another comeback. Mitchell connected on five of 10 from the perimeter and finished the game with 20 points and six rebounds. Jones added 12 points and seven rebounds. Borja Fernandez also finished with 12 points. Alex Gray recorded 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

The Panthers will open the New Year with a match-up against Malone on Thursday. Tip-off at the Historic Owensboro Sportscenter is scheduled for 7:45PM.

