Girls Wrestling Highlights from the IHSGW Regional in Mt. Vernon
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Girls Wrestling Highlights from the IHSGW Regional in Mt. Vernon.
--TEAM RESULTS--
1. Mt. Vernon 48.0
2. Boonville 38.0
3. North Posey 33.0
4. Reitz 23.0
5. Bosse 4.0
6. Central 0.0
--INDIVIDUAL WRESTLER’S RESULTS--
--100 POUNDS--
1st place - Lily Penner, Reitz
--105 POUNDS--
1st place - Lily Greenfield, Reitz
2nd place - Kenna Kleinschmidt, North Posey
3rd place - Millie Christie, Bosse
--110 POUNDS--
1st place - Destin Gentry, Mt. Vernon
2nd place - Akayla Kurtz, Central
--115 POUNDS--
1st Place - Lydia Justus, North Posey
2nd Place - Mia Biggins, Boonville
3rd Place - Justice Lambert, Reitz
4th Place - Morgan McWhirter, Mt. Vernon
--120 POUNDS--
1st Place - Raycee Stallings, Mt. Vernon
2nd Place - Khloe Scott, Boonville
--125 POUNDS--
1st Place - Adelyn Gamblin, North Posey
2nd Place - Attalia Wolf, Mt. Vernon
3rd Place - Keke Howell, Reitz
--130 POUNDS--
1st Place - Natalie Kuhn, Mt. Vernon
--135 POUNDS--
1st Place - Taylor Mason, Mt. Vernon
--140 POUNDS--
1st Place - Madalyn McCarty, Mt. Vernon
2nd Place - Sophie Smith, Reitz
--145 POUNDS--
1st Place - Paige Cook, Boonville
2nd Place - Makayla McCool, Reitz
3rd Place - Ambryn Siddons, Mt. Vernon
4th Place - Alex Gill, Reitz
--150 POUNDS--
1st Place - Lauren Trail, Bosse
2nd Place - Kendall Redd, Reitz
--170 POUNDS--
1st Place - Chloe Schroeder-Lambert, Mt. Vernon
--190 POUNDS--
1st Place - Hannah West, Mt. Vernon
2nd Place - Abriana Hilaire, Bosse
--235 POUNDS--
1st Place - Cammie Ritchie, Mt. Vernon
