Girls Wrestling Highlights from the IHSGW Regional in Mt. Vernon

IHSGW Girls Wrestling Regional
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Girls Wrestling Highlights from the IHSGW Regional in Mt. Vernon.

--TEAM RESULTS--

1. Mt. Vernon 48.0

2. Boonville 38.0

3. North Posey 33.0

4. Reitz 23.0

5. Bosse 4.0

6. Central 0.0

--INDIVIDUAL WRESTLER’S RESULTS--

--100 POUNDS--

1st place - Lily Penner, Reitz

--105 POUNDS--

1st place - Lily Greenfield, Reitz

2nd place - Kenna Kleinschmidt, North Posey

3rd place - Millie Christie, Bosse

--110 POUNDS--

1st place - Destin Gentry, Mt. Vernon

2nd place - Akayla Kurtz, Central

--115 POUNDS--

1st Place - Lydia Justus, North Posey

2nd Place - Mia Biggins, Boonville

3rd Place - Justice Lambert, Reitz

4th Place - Morgan McWhirter, Mt. Vernon

--120 POUNDS--

1st Place - Raycee Stallings, Mt. Vernon

2nd Place - Khloe Scott, Boonville

--125 POUNDS--

1st Place - Adelyn Gamblin, North Posey

2nd Place - Attalia Wolf, Mt. Vernon

3rd Place - Keke Howell, Reitz

--130 POUNDS--

1st Place - Natalie Kuhn, Mt. Vernon

--135 POUNDS--

1st Place - Taylor Mason, Mt. Vernon

--140 POUNDS--

1st Place - Madalyn McCarty, Mt. Vernon

2nd Place - Sophie Smith, Reitz

--145 POUNDS--

1st Place - Paige Cook, Boonville

2nd Place - Makayla McCool, Reitz

3rd Place - Ambryn Siddons, Mt. Vernon

4th Place - Alex Gill, Reitz

--150 POUNDS--

1st Place - Lauren Trail, Bosse

2nd Place - Kendall Redd, Reitz

--170 POUNDS--

1st Place - Chloe Schroeder-Lambert, Mt. Vernon

--190 POUNDS--

1st Place - Hannah West, Mt. Vernon

2nd Place - Abriana Hilaire, Bosse

--235 POUNDS--

1st Place - Cammie Ritchie, Mt. Vernon

