Damaged traffic light causes issues for drivers in Oakland City

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers need to be aware of a traffic alert in Gibson County.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the East Gibson Fire Territory shared information on social media about a damaged traffic light at the intersection of Highway 57 and Highway 64 in Oakland City.

Officials say an “oversized load” damaged the lights at the eastbound lane of Highway 64 coming from the interstate up to the junction.

At the time, officials reported the turn lane coming off of Highway 57 and going east on Highway 64 was shut down because of line hanging down near the road.

Additionally, they said the turn lane going south onto Highway 57 was also shut down. We have reached out to officials in Gibson County to learn if these lanes are still closed.

