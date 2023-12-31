Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Damaged traffic light causes issues for drivers in Oakland City

Damaged traffic light
Damaged traffic light(East Gibson Fire Territory)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers need to be aware of a traffic alert in Gibson County.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the East Gibson Fire Territory shared information on social media about a damaged traffic light at the intersection of Highway 57 and Highway 64 in Oakland City.

Officials say an “oversized load” damaged the lights at the eastbound lane of Highway 64 coming from the interstate up to the junction.

At the time, officials reported the turn lane coming off of Highway 57 and going east on Highway 64 was shut down because of line hanging down near the road.

Additionally, they said the turn lane going south onto Highway 57 was also shut down. We have reached out to officials in Gibson County to learn if these lanes are still closed.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daramic building blaze lasted several hours overnight in Owensboro
Harrison High School
Juveniles caught trespassing at Harrison High School
Raymond Dojaquez-Laws
Police looking for teen who escaped custody in Owensboro
Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest
Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest Saturday
‘You don’t get to see history going back over 100 years very often’: Heirloom coin found in...
‘You don’t get to see history going back over 100 years very often’: Heirloom coin found in Princeton time capsule

Latest News

63-year-old Trenette Ware
Affidavit: Woman robs man at gunpoint, claims he stole from her first
cMoe holds ‘Happy Noon Years’ event Saturday
cMoe holds ‘Happy Noon Years’ event Saturday
The number one New Year resolution for 2024 and how you can achieve it
The number one New Year resolution for 2024 and how you can achieve it
cMoe holds ‘Happy Noon Years’ event Saturday
cMoe holds ‘Happy Noon Years’ event Saturday