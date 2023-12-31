cMoe holds ‘Happy Noon Years’ event Saturday
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Children’s Museum of Evansville held their Happy Noon Years event for kids.
The museum had arts and crafts, a DJ and many noise makers.
Dozens of families made it to celebrate New Years at what is probably a more reasonable hour for their kids.
Once the clock struck noon confetti and balloons filled the lobby to celebrate.
The event ran from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.