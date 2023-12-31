Behind the scenes of the Rose Parade floats

PASADENA, Calif. (WFIE) - Today in Caliornia, the Castle High School Marching Knights are continuing to prepare for tomorrow’s Rose Bowl Parade.

On Saturday, the band gave a spectacular show and wowed crowds at Bandfest in Pasadena.

“They played the roof off... everybody loved it,” said Castle Band alum Drew Sandgren. “They actually their big trip is the rose bowl parade, and it’s so cool to see him be able to do that... and with my little brother, I get a firsthand point of view and he can tell me all about it...”

14 News Tanner Holbrook has been following the Marching Knights and will have more coverage from the parade on Monday.

We got a behind the scenes look at what goes into making the Rose Parade a success.

