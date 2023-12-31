Birthday Club
Affidavit: Woman robs man at gunpoint, claims he stole from her first

63-year-old Trenette Ware
63-year-old Trenette Ware(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 63-year-old woman is in jail after police say she robbed a man at gunpoint.

According to an affidavit, police responded to E. Michigan Street for a holdup in progress.

They say that happened Saturday around 4:20 p.m.

Police say the victim told them 63-year-old Trenette Ware pulled a gun on him and made him give her his wallet.

An affidavit shows officers found Ware in her vehicle in the 2100 block of Lodge Avenue.

They say Ware told them the man she robbed, stole $40 from her.

Police say the victim denied the claim, and explained Ware accused him of taking the money while they were hanging out at her house. When she couldn’t find the money, the man says that’s when Ware picked up the gun and told him to “empty your pockets”.

Police searched Ware’s vehicle where they found the man’s wallet, a gun and marijuana.

Ware was then arrested.

Officers say once at the jail, they began searching Ware when $40 fell out of her sweat pants. Ware then told officers “really, I wonder where that came from,” and that it was the money she was missing.

She was then booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is facing the following charges:

  • Robbery
  • Possession
  • Felon in possession of firearm
