2024 to begin on a cool, dry note.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunday afternoon highs stopped at 41 degrees as clouds returned in the afternoon. Some clearing possible for New Year’s Eve as lows drop into the upper 20s for New Year’s Day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with highs near 40. Clearing and colder for Tuesday morning as lows dip into the lower 20s. Tuesday’s highs will climb back into the middle 40s. The remainder of the work week will be partly sunny and dry with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the middle 20s. Rain chances return on Saturday , with a rain-snow mix possible and highs in the lower 40s.

