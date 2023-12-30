‘You don’t get to see history going back over 100 years very often’: Heirloom coin found in Princeton time capsule

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - One family found out that a dime left for them inside a time capsule over 100-years-old is worth a lot more than ten cents.

Dr. Amos Harrison Rhodes was born in 1878 in Indiana. He and his wife Olive moved to Princeton with their two daughters in 1909.

Princeton Mayor and local historian Greg Wright spent weeks digging into the history of Dr. Rhodes.

“He was one of those guys that served an important part of our community. Being an eye doctor, we may have only had one at the time,” said Wright.

The research wasn’t just for fun though.

“He helped out at one of our major historical events which was the Tri-State tornado is 1925,” Wright said.

The research was also inspired after three time capsules were found in the old Princeton Middle School building.

“We had always known and had heard there were time capsules in the corner stone of the main building,” said Dr. Eric Goggins, North Gibson School Corporation superintendent. “Those time capsules were placed on August 20th of 1912.”

Exactly 111 years later, all three were opened and history revealed, one of those items was a dime that belonged to Dr. Rhodes.

“It’s inscribed with the Lord’s prayer and it also has a tag on it that says to return to his youngest living heir,” said Goggins.

That’s when Wright began his research.

“I started to peruse Facebook and some of those things and found his youngest heir living in North Carolina,” said Wright.

Thanks to the power of social media and old newspaper clippings, Wright was led to Michael Dowds and his 3-year-old daughter, Denver.

“I called the gentleman and I said ‘this is probably going to be the strangest call you’ve had all week,’” Wright said.

Now this piece of the past is where it was always meant to be, in the hands of family.

“You don’t get to see history going back over 100 years very often,” said Goggins. “That will continue with their family for many many years.”

We’ve reached out to the Dowds, but I haven’t heard back, however Wright says they have received their dime.

