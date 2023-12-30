WATCH: Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest

PASADENA, Calif. (WFIE) - The Castle Marching Knights are in Pasadena, California for the annual Rose Parade.

14 News reporter Tanner Holbrook has been following the band for several days as they prepare for the event.

They will play in the parade on New Year’s Day.

Today, they are stunning crowds with their performance at Bandfest. You can watch their show in the video player above.

