WATCH: Castle Marching Knights perform live at Bandfest

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PASADENA, Calif. (WFIE) - The Castle Marching Knights are in Pasadena, California for the annual Rose Parade.

14 News reporter Tanner Holbrook has been following the band for several days as they prepare for the event.

They will play in the parade on New Year’s Day.

Today, they are stunning crowds with their performance at Bandfest. You can watch their show in the video player above.

[CONTINUED COVERAGE: 14 News in California as Castle Band journeys to Rose Parade]

