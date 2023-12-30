Top New Year’s Resolutions for 2024; people in Evansville share theirs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -If you like to make resolutions, or goals for the new year, it’s time to start thinking about them.

Losing weight, cracking down on spending and improving your mental health are the top three new year’s resolutions Americans are setting for 2024.

That’s what Forbes Health found in a new study out this week.

But when 14 News went to downtown Evansville, we got some pretty creative answers.

“Goals are good for anybody. A good list for anybody gives you something to cross off and something to aim for you,” a man visiting from Tulsa said.

From college grads, to single dads. We asked a variety of people what they want to accomplish in the new year.

Madison Shirar recently moved to Evansville after graduating college this year. She says she’s excited to explore her new home.

“Going into 2024 I’ll be like a new Evansvillian. Mainly just getting acquainted with the city, and doing more things, getting more active in the community and deep cleaning like everyone says,” Shirar said.

We also ran into a man from Tulsa who is here visiting his daughter.

His resolution: “to cook more and eat out less. Being a single dad, I like to go out to eat, that’s my natural thing, so cooking more is obviously healthy and obviously more financially savvy,” Gavin Terry said.

And owner of Hometown Nutrition, Lainie Grubbs, says she’s excited to continue to help customers with their health and wellness goals.

“We love New Year’s resolutions because we are healthy drink shop so a lot of people want to come and start their year off with us because they get to start out knowing they’re putting good stuff in their body,” Grubbs said.

But for seven year old Caroline, she’s got her sights set on the water in 2024.

“Do you have any goals for 2024,” Caroline Klapp asked.

“Well, probably to pass my swimming lesson test.”

“Why do you think it’s good to have goals,” Klapp asked.

“So you can achieve them,” seven-year-old Caroline said.

To stay on top of those goals for 2024, one of the people we talked with says she likes to write her goals down to hold herself accountable.

