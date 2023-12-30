Thunderbolts fall on the road at Quad City

MOLINE, IL. (WFIE) - Despite both teams combining for 55 shots on goal, only a single shot would beat either goaltender as the Quad City Storm shut out the Thunderbolts 2-0 on Friday in Moline. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Sunday, December 31st against the Macon Mayhem, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

The first period saw the only goal for most of the game, as Tommy Tsicos scored for Quad City on a power move to the net at 14:39. Much like Tuesday’s game in Huntsville, the Thunderbolts got better as the game went along, and both teams continued to trade chances while both goaltenders kept making saves. The only other goal in the game came in the final minute, as Matt Ustaski scored into the empty Evansville net with 27 seconds remaining in the contest.

The Thunderbolts only went shorthanded a single time in another strong showing of discipline, and with only the one goal against, Ty Taylor stopped 28 of 29 shots faced and proved that Evansville is still very much in good hands between the pipes with Cole Ceci called up to the ECHL. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Saturday, December 30th at Vibrant Arena.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are also on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area’s only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the SPHL. The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc. www.evansvillethunderbolts.com

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.