Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Looking for New Years Eve plans? Here are some events to watch out for in Evansville

new years eve generic
new years eve generic(WILX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With 2023 coming to a close this weekend, there are several events happening to help celebrate the new year.

Starting off with something for the kids, at cMOE there will “Happy Noon Years” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a ball drop at noon. They’ll have craft, face painting, a trail mix making station and more.

On Sunday, Cinderella will be at Merrymint at 11 a.m. with a celebration and ball drop at noon.

For those looking for adult events there’s a Latin and American Masquerade Party at Main Street Food and Beverage. The event is 18 and up going from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Bally’s the Duke Boys will be having a free concert from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the Sportsbook Stage.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in Wendell Ford Expressway morning crash
Names released of 2 people killed in Daviess Co. crash
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Henderson
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Deputies are working to find missing man Justin Coursey, 35 of McCracken County.
Search underway for missing man
Chrystal Whitmer and Katie Jones
Two women arrested in Posey Co. drug bust sentenced

Latest News

Top New Year’s Resolutions for 2024; people in Evansville share theirs
Top New Year’s Resolutions for 2024; people in Evansville share theirs
Evansville woman celebrates 105th birthday Friday
Evansville woman celebrates 105th birthday Friday
EREP looking forward to big 2024
EREP looking forward to big 2024
Ind. Gov. Holcomb announces $18.1 million grant to support child care
Ind. Gov. Holcomb announces $18.1 million grant to support child care