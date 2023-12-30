Looking for New Years Eve plans? Here are some events to watch out for in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With 2023 coming to a close this weekend, there are several events happening to help celebrate the new year.

Starting off with something for the kids, at cMOE there will “Happy Noon Years” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a ball drop at noon. They’ll have craft, face painting, a trail mix making station and more.

On Sunday, Cinderella will be at Merrymint at 11 a.m. with a celebration and ball drop at noon.

For those looking for adult events there’s a Latin and American Masquerade Party at Main Street Food and Beverage. The event is 18 and up going from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Bally’s the Duke Boys will be having a free concert from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the Sportsbook Stage.

